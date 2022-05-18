MJF Touts All the Stars Produced by WWE’s Performance Center

AEW‘s MJF has praised the work of WWE‘s Performance Center and the various Superstars who got their start at the Florida venue.

The WWE Performance Center opened its doors in July 2013, with a second branch opening six years later in London, England.

On Twitter, MJF highlighted the success of Pat Buck and Brian Myers’ Create A Pro wrestling school, calling the school where he learned “where Real wrestlers are taught Real wrestling.”

When a fan responded by saying that the Performance Center has tied up millions of dollars and produced no one, MJF fired back, listing stars including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, former WWE Champion Big E among others.

Lmao $20M tied up in wwe pc and they’ve produced no one — ruthless records ?? (@chromekirito) May 18, 2022

Liv Morgan. Big E. Bianca Belair. Baron Corbin. Naomi. Alexa Bliss. Charlotte Flair. Roman reigns. Just to name a few.



People on this app have fucking brainworms. https://t.co/LcmfHTQfEv — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) May 18, 2022

Will fans see MJF in the PC next?

WWE’s Performance Center has seen plenty of stars arrive, but MJF could one day walk into the Florida venue himself.

MJF and AEW President Tony Khan have reportedly been at odds, with the “Salt of the Earth” openly teasing joining WWE.

Whether WWE would have MJF go to the Performance Center or head straight to the main roster (a la Cody Rhodes) is hard to say.

MJF’s contract with AEW expires in January 2024 and has been opposed to having his current contract extended.