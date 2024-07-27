Joe Hendry Appears At WWE NXT Live Event After TNA Star’s Name Is Said

The utterance of Joe Hendry’s name in Davenport, Florida this week resulted in the TNA Wrestling star making an appearance at a WWE NXT live event. In the hours leading up to the July 26, event, Hendry had suggested that he’d be at the show.

Looking for something to do.



Anything fun going on in Davenport, Florida tonight?



Say his name… pic.twitter.com/0OiUKxG96O — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) July 26, 2024

True to his word, Hendry appeared at the event to the surprise of the Davenport crowd after Mark Coffey inadvertently said his name. Hendry teamed with Je’Von Evans and Shiloh Hill to take on Gallus. Despite Hendry having Gallus’ number on WWE NXT TV in recent weeks, it was the heels who got the win.

#NXTDavenport @m_coffey90 lets HIS name slip, and to everyone's great surprise, @joehendry appears to make this an even fight! pic.twitter.com/XAGDgrOp0A — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) July 27, 2024

Hendry has been a central part of the ongoing NXT-TNA crossover. After debuting as part of a battle royal, the viral TNA star has since headlined WWE NXT and worked alongside former NXT Champion Trick Williams. Much like the NXT-TNA partnership as a whole, Hendry’s work with the gold brand has proven exceptionally popular, leaving fans eager to see more of this working relationship.

Joe’s next NXT appearance will be this coming Tuesday when he performs a concert at Night One of the NXT Great American Bash. Hendry made sure fans at this week’s show were well aware of the upcoming performance as he gifted signed flyers promoting his segment in the parking lot. If Hendry’s previous concerts are any indicator, fans can expect another viral segment from the Scottish star who’ll have some choice barbs for those on the WWE NXT roster.

