Stephanie Vaquer And More NXT Names Attend New York Rangers NHL Game Before Roadblock

Several top WWE NXT stars including Stephanie Vaquer enjoyed some time off before their big matches at the upcoming Roadblock special.

The reigning NXT Women’s North American Champion recently shared some photos from the New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets NHL game on Sunday. The photos show Vaquer attending the game with Oba Femi and Ethan Page:

All three of these names are scheduled to compete at the upcoming Roadblock special from The Theatre at Madison Square Garden on March 11.

Oba Femi will be defending his NXT Championship in a cross-promotion match. He’ll face TNA X-Division champion Moose in the main event of the show.

Ethan Page on the other hand, will be facing the 20-year-old sensation Je’Von Evans in a singles bout. The match will be contested under New York Street Fight rules.

Potentially the most interesting match of the night will see Stephanie Vaquer taking on NXT Women’s Champion Giulia at the show. Both the women will be putting their titles on the line for this bout, though it’s not a championship unification match.

Apart from this, the show will also feature The Hardy Boyz putting their TNA Tag Team Championships on the line and more. You can check out more details about the event here.