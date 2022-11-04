Paul Heyman Wanted Logan Paul in WWE Years Ago

Logan Paul looks to do the impossible this weekend at WWE Crown Jewel. The social media influencer turned boxer turned wrestler challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in less than 24 hours.

Paul has proven to be a natural inside squared circle. He possesses the winning formula of athleticism and charisma that has led countless performers to legendary status.

WWE signing Logan Paul to a multi-year contract in June 2022 seems like a stroke of genius. According to Paul Heyman, he’s been pushing the company to get in business with Paul for years.

Heyman appeared on the latest episode of WWE’s After The Bell podcast. The Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief tells Corey Graves new co-host Kevin Patrick that he wanted to procure Paul’s services back in 2019, when he served as the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw.

This Is Global Publicity

“When I was executive director of RAW, I had pitched Logan Paul to Vince McMahon to get involved in a scenario that would ultimately culminate in a SummerSlam or Survivor Series or a Royal Rumble match,” said Heyman.

Say what you want about the the Paul brothers, they’ve made a dramatic impact on the world of professional boxing and prize fighting. Heyman saw this disruption coming a mile away and felt that WWE should get in on the axction.

“So, I had seen the Paul brothers disrupting the boxing industry from the very beginning when they got involved. I mean, they just came in at such a level and with so much fanfare. This is a no brainer to the Tribal Chief, and it’s a no brainer to his Special Counsel.”

Heyman, a master promoter and opportunist, saw the Paul brothers’ massive audience that could be leveraged to bring additional exposure to WWE and The Bloodline.

“This is global publicity,” he added. “This is a chance to take Logan Paul’s audience and put those eyeballs on WWE, and more importantly, on Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman and the Bloodline. Of course, the desire is to retain as many eyeballs as possible because we’re trying to seduce them with our brand of entertainment.”