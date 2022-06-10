Reason Why Major AEW Star Missed Dynamite

One former AEW World Champion wasn’t seen on the June 8 episode of Dynamite and now we know why.

This week’s episode of Dynamite was quite a newsworthy show. AEW introduced the All-Atlantic Championship, Will Ospreay of NJPW made his AEW TV debut, Jon Moxley earned an Interim AEW World Title opportunity, and much more.

There was quite a noticeable absence on the show, however.

Why Chris Jericho Wasn’t at Dynamite

(via AEW)

Chris Jericho wasn’t seen on Dynamite this week. This left many confused as Jericho’s faction is involved in a prominent feud with Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz, and Blackpool Combat Club.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jericho was on vacation with his family. The report notes that this was booked in advance three months ago.

On the special Road Ranger edition of AEW Dynamite on June 15, Jericho will face Ortiz in a hair vs. hair match. Jericho will also be involved in a Blood and Guts match on the June 29 episode of Dynamite.

Chris recently made waves after it was reported that he had a face-to-face confrontation with WWE superstar and manager MVP.