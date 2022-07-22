Reason For Liv Morgan’s WWE Push Revealed (Report)

A new report has revealed the possible reason that Liv Morgan has finally received a push by WWE.

Many were surprised when WWE decided to give Liv Morgan a major push over the last few weeks. Earlier this month, Liv won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Later that night, she cashed in the briefcase on Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Liv Benefits From Sasha & Naomi?

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that “part of the reason, if not the key reason, for the recent push of Morgan was the walking out of Sasha Banks and Naomi.”

Meltzer noted that when they left WWE needed a top-tier babyface for the SmackDown women’s division. Now we see that Morgan was the one who got the pick of the draw, which has worked out because fans have always been strongly behind her.

As previously reported, Banks and Naomi are still under contract with WWE. However, Banks’ lawyer is reportedly working on her release. Banks has been making non-wrestling bookings and reportedly won’t make any wrestling-related bookings until next year. It was also reported that Sasha Banks has an asking price of $30,000 for non-wrestling appearances.