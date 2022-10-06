Ric Flair Clarifies Recent Comments on Possibly Wrestling Again

Ric Flair has once again clarified his stance, saying that he does not see himself wrestling again.

In July, Flair teamed with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, in what was promoted as the Nature Boy’s final match.

Since then, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer has teased coming back for one last match, recently celebrating his 50th anniversary in wrestling saying he’ll never retire.

Regrets

Flair has yet to wrestle since his retirement, and the Nature Boy doesn’t believe he’ll step back in the ring.

With Ricky Steamboat set to return to the ring next month, Flair has said he feels “inspired” to wrestle again.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair admitted that he wishes that his bout in July wasn’t presented as a retirement match (via WrestleTalk.)

“[When asked if he has any immediate plans to wrestle.] None. When I say it inspires me to want to do it again [I won’t.] It’s not that I couldn’t, I will stand by this, I wish I hadn’t said it was my last match. But I don’t want to disappoint a bunch of fans by doing it again. But I got myself into good shape.”

“I wish I hadn’t said it was my last match.” Ric Flair on his retirement match in July.

Long Term

Flair does not have any immediate plans to wrestle again and believes that any more matches would be a genuine health risk.

With that said, the Nature Boy said that age should not be a factor in people living their lives to the fullest.

“I feel like as long as you’re healthy you want to do and you should do what you want to do when you get to an age.”