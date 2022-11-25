Ric Flair Reacts to Casting of Him in A24’s ‘Iron Claw’ Movie

Ric Flair is excited to see how he is portrayed in ‘Iron Claw,’ the much-anticipated biopic about the lives of the Von Erich wrestling family.

The patriarch of the family, Fritz Von Erich, would not only be a wrestler but have six children, five of whom would enter the wrestling business themselves.

To this day, the Von Erich family is still involved with wrestling, with Marshall and Ross Von Erich competing for MLW.

Flair

During the 1980s, Ric Flair would prove to be one of the most fierce rivals of Kerry Von Erich, and the two battled several times over the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

The two would often wrestle to a 60-Minute time-limit draw, and it has been confirmed that Flair will be portrayed in the movie by actor Aaron Dean Eisenberg.

On the latest To Be The Man podcast, Flair was asked what he makes to Eisenberg, best known for his role in TV’s ‘Public Morals.’

“I don’t know much about him, but I know they called me to talk to him on the phone and I was traveling and never got to talk to him, so I haven’t met and I haven’t talked to him.

“But I’ll tell you this, if they do an accurate depiction of what the Von Erich family went through, this is going to be one of the greatest stories ever told in wrestling history because there was so much damn history with that family.”

Iron Claw

Iron Claw is the latest major project from A24, the independent film-making studio behind The Lighthouse, The Green Knight, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The film will also feature Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman, Extremely Wicked) as Kevin Von Erich, one of Fritz’ children.

AEW World Champion MJF has been cast as Lance Von Erich, who was not a real Von Erich but a wrestler who portrayed a cousin of the family.

The casting of MJF is an interesting choice, given that Lance was not known for being a good wrestler, had little charisma, and struggled on the mic.

The film is yet to have a release date confirmed.

h/t – WrestlingNews