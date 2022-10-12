Ric Flair: There’s “a lot of Smiling Faces” in AEW Despite Backstage Drama

Ric Flair is confident that AEW is doing well, despite reports about a frustrated roster.

For months, AEW has faced reports of talent being frustrated, with meetings being held to address these issues.

After last month’s All Out Pay Per View, a fight backstage resulted in CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks all being removed from programming.

Last week, Andrade El Idolo picked a fight with Sammy Guevara that resulted in the former NXT Champion being sent home.

Smiling Faces

Flair doesn’t work for AEW, but the 16-time World Champion has seen the reports of talent wanting out.

Speaking on his ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair claimed that things aren’t as bad as some people believe.

“It can’t always be perfect. Tony’s got his hands full. I don’t know the thought prospect behind his decisions. But they have enjoyed a lot of success lately.

“a lot of smiling faces.” Ric Flair on AEW behind the scenes.

“Sofiya of course, my stepdaughter, works for them. She’s having a great time. She does a lot of their social media so she’s pretty much on top of what’s going on there. She sees a lot of smiling faces. Hopefully, everything works out.”

Flair and AEW

Flair left WWE in 2021, reportedly frustrated with the booking for both himself and his daughter Charlotte Flair.

The reported plan was for Flair to join AEW and manage his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo.

El Idolo had at the time, split with his then-manager Chavo Guerrero, who had replaced Vickie Guerrero.

Any plans for Flair in AEW ended after VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring covered the Plane Ride from Hell, where Flair is alleged to have forced flight attendants to touch his genitals.