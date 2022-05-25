Roman Reigns Shaken to the Core by Two-Year-Old Fan at WWE Live Event

Roman Reigns may have spent the past two years telling fans to acknowledge him, but the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion had no choice but to recognize a young fan at a recent WWE Live event.

In a video posted on Instagram and later shared by WWE on BT Sport, Reigns can be seen confronting the young fan, whose glare shakes the “Head of the Table” to his core.

Reigns can be seen watching the fan in fear much to the delight of the crowd.

Returning to the ring, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion responds with a glare of his own.

Roman Reigns at WWE Live events

While Reigns may be WWE’s most detestable heel on screen, his actions at WWE Live events have been far more friendly than the man fans see on TV.

Reigns will often end WWE Live events by thanking the fans for coming and wishing them safe travels on the way home from the arena.

The “Tribal Chief” is also able to be more relaxed at untelevised shows compared to TV tapings of Raw or SmackDown.

Last December, Reigns joked with a fan who said they loved him in Aquaman, comparing the WWE Superstar to the film’s lead Jason Mamoa.

Reigns joked that the film would have made much more money had he been the star.

Earlier this week, Reigns seemingly revealed that he will soon finish competing at WWE Live events, as part of a new lucrative deal with the company.

Reigns’ new contract will also see him wrestle less on TV, including missing the upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Premium Live Event.