Roman Reigns Only Scheduled For One WWE Raw Appearance This Summer

Roman Reigns will not be on Monday Night Raw very often this summer.

Reigns is the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. He also happens to be the biggest star in WWE.

The problem WWE is left with, however, is that the “Tribal Chief” signed a new deal that sees him work fewer dates. Many have criticized the company for putting both world titles on Reigns only to extend his deal for fewer shows.

Now, word has gotten out that Reigns won’t even be on Raw for most of the summer.

Roman Reigns’ Lone Raw Appearance

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has reported that Reigns is only scheduled to make one WWE Raw appearance this summer. That being the Madison Square Garden show in New York City on July 25th.

It was reported by WrestleVotes that WWE’s creative team had no clue that Reigns would sign on for fewer dates when the decision was made to unify the world titles.

The thought was that Reigns having both championships would actually lead to more appearances on both brands.

Roman Reigns hasn’t wrestled in a match since WrestleMania Backlash on May 8. That’s about to change, however.

He will be putting the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on the line against Riddle on the June 17th episode of SmackDown. If Riddle loses, he can never challenge Roman for the gold again.