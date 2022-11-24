Saraya Hid in a Closet Backstage Ahead of AEW Debut

AEW‘s Saraya went to drastic measures to ensure her debut for the promotion would not be leaked online.

The British wrestler made her debut for AEW at the Grand Slam: Dynamite in September of this year, mere months after her contract with WWE expired.

At Full Gear, Saraya, now medically cleared, had her first match in five years, defeating Britt Baker.

Hiding

Saraya’s debut came as a shock to fans, as there had been no leaks or even reports that she was considering joining the promotion.

Speaking on the latest AEW Unrestricted, the former Paige recalled making sure that nobody would find out, saying she had to hide in a tech closet to avoid being seen.

“There was no toilet in there. There was no AC in there. There’s no mirrors. I was just like sweating, but I was like, ‘This is gonna be so worth it!’” Saraya.

It has since been reported that WWE’s new regime did make an attempt to bring her back, even offering her the chance to wrestle again.

Working with Renee

Part of Saraya’s decision to join AEW stemmed from being able to work with her former colleagues again, as AEW is home to several ex-WWE talent.

During her tenure on WWE Backstage, the former Divas Champion worked with Renee Paquette, who joined AEW last month.

Speaking about the Canadian broadcaster, Saraya expressed her excitement to work with Paquette again.

“We’re all like bouncing ideas off each other, and she comes up with such good lines for my promo and for backstages. It’s like a whole unit.” Saraya.

Like Saraya, WWE made an attempt to rehire Paquette under the new regime, the broadcaster has confirmed.