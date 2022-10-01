Seth Rollins On Being Attacked By A WWE Fan During RAW – “He’s A Little Bowling Ball Of A Man”

Seth Rollins recently discussed his altercation with a member of the WWE Universe that tackled him on the entrance ramp during an episode of RAW last November.

The Visionary is scheduled to battle Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules in a Fight Pit match. Seth and Riddle were originally supposed to battle at WWE SummerSlam but the match was postponed. Rollins picked up a victory over Riddle at Clash at the Castle but their rivalry has gotten even more personal as of late.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Seth was asked about the altercation he had with a WWE fan during an episode of RAW. Helwani complimented Rollins for making light of the situation shortly after.

It was so fast, I didn’t really have time to process it. The only thought I remember having is when he was on top of me, and they were already pulling him away. But he had like a handful of my hair, and I was just trying to kind of punt him off me with whatever foot I had underneath.

Helwani pointed out that it seemed like Seth Rollins had a Guillotine choke hold applied on the fan and Rollins disclosed that was his instinct.

My instinct was to grab his head and immediately just to control his head. I have no Jiu Jitsu training at all so whether I did anything right or wrong is completely instinctive. My instinct was as soon as I knew that someone was upon me was just to control his head as best I could. Because if he couldn’t posture up then he probably wasn’t going to get anything done. I was hoping that he didn’t have any weaponry in his hands, which thankfully he did not. It happened so fast, he was on me quickly, he’s a little bowling ball of a man and I just remember thinking ‘what is happening?’ when he’s underneath me. And then getting him off me, and you know, who is this person? I got to look at him and it was like alright, be done with it. They’ve got it under control, so let’s just move along.

Seth added that he saw the guy standing there but WWE always has people running around so he thought it was somebody working. You can check out the full interview in the video below.

