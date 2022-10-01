Seth Rollins On Being Attacked By A WWE Fan During RAW – “He’s A Little Bowling Ball Of A Man”

Seth Rollins recently discussed his altercation with a member of the WWE Universe that tackled him on the entrance ramp during an episode of RAW last November.
The Visionary is scheduled to battle Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules in a Fight Pit match. Seth and Riddle were originally supposed to battle at WWE SummerSlam but the match was postponed. Rollins picked up a victory over Riddle at Clash at the Castle but their rivalry has gotten even more personal as of late.
Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Seth was asked about the altercation he had with a WWE fan during an episode of RAW. Helwani complimented Rollins for making light of the situation shortly after.
Helwani pointed out that it seemed like Seth Rollins had a Guillotine choke hold applied on the fan and Rollins disclosed that was his instinct.
Seth added that he saw the guy standing there but WWE always has people running around so he thought it was somebody working. You can check out the full interview in the video below.
