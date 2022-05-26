Stephanie McMahon not Expected Back Anytime Soon

Stephanie McMahon is not expected to return to WWE anytime soon after announcing an indefinite leave of absence earlier this month.

Last week, McMahon tweeted that she is stepping away from the majority of her roles with the company and looks forward to spending more time with her family.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider reports that the no-one he has spoken to believes McMahon will be back anytime soon.

Johnson adds that plenty of important people were not informed ahead of Stephanie’s decision ahead of time.

“there were lots of high-up executives who had no inkling this was coming until it very quickly spread across the company after she tweeted.” Mike Johnson

It’s been reported that in her absence, WWE President Nick Khan will take on the majority of her duties with the company.

WWE posted a job listing for one of McMahon’s roles, ‘Director of Brand and Marketing’ earlier this week.

The ideal candidate will be “an important contributor to the growth and success of the WWE Premium Live Events” according to their listing.

McMahon has worked for decades in multiple roles for WWE, starting off as a model in WWF Merchandise catalogs.

In 1999, Stephanie became an on-screen character and joined forces with Triple H that December.

The McMahon-Hemsley regime dominated the WWF for much of 2003 and the couple married for real in late 2003.

