The Fiend Concept Artist Teases Design For The White Rabbit

WWE has given us a new mystery.

For the last few weeks the company has been playing Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” at house shows and during commercial breaks of television tapings. This has prompted fans to turn on their cell-phone flashlights similar to how they use to for former WWE superstar Bray Wyatt, with many believing that the song is signaling the Eater of Worlds inevitable return. A recent fan theory added more fuel to this speculation, but now a bigger tease has been released online, one that may indicate what is to come.

Artist Kyle A. Scarborough, who has had his work showcased in WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT, NOAH, and non-wrestling related markets, took to his personal Twitter today and shared an original image of what appears to be…a White Rabbit. Hidden under Scarborough’s code reads the words “Feed Your Head,” which is the final line in the Jefferson Airplane song. WWE Fans in particular remember Scarborough as he designed the mask for Wyatt’s alter ego, The Fiend.

Wyatt was released by WWE back in July of 2021, one of the more shocking cuts the company made considering Wyatt’s popularity and ability to move merchandise. He had been paired with Alexa Bliss at that time, who herself, dropped a White Rabbit hint on Monday’s edition of Raw. You can read about that here.

