Tony Khan Declines To Comment On MJF Situation

Tony Khan has decided not to make any public comments about the MJF situation that occurred before the Double Or Nothing PPV this Sunday.

The AEW president and owner took part in the post-media scrum after the big event. As expected, the very first question he was asked was about the young star but he declined to comment on the situation:

“I’m not gonna comment on that,” said Tony Khan, “I’ve got a lot of stuff from the pay-per-view that I can comment on, but I’m not going to comment on that.”

Tony Khan and MJF

MJF has been unhappy with his current contract for a while. He has been looking to get a raise and has made public comments about how he should be paid more.

The situation escalated yesterday when the 26-year-old missed a scheduled meet and greet event and officials couldn’t contact him.

This started many rumors about his status for Sunday’s PPV. He wasn’t seen in the arena early in the day. AEW also stopped advertising his match with Wardlow for a bit and people were not sure about his status for the show hours before the event.

MJF did finally show up and competed in the opening match of the night. However, a report from Fightful select noted that he arrived “shortly before his match, left right after, and has a lot to think about.”

Now Tony Khan’s refusal to comment on the whole situation reaffirms that the dispute between the two parties is real. There is a lot of work that needs to be done before they are on the same page again.