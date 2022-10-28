“Total Psycho” CM Punk Did Not Care About Larry the Dog During AEW All Out Fight (Report)

CM Punk showed no interest in the safety of his dog Larry during the backstage fight at AEW All Out 2022, it has been claimed.

After Punk’s explosive comments during the All Out post-show media scrum, a fight broke out backstage which resulted in CM Punk, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and others being suspended.

This month, Ace Steel was fired from AEW, presumably for his role in the fight, and the investigation into the matter has since concluded.

Total Psycho

This week, it was reported that CM Punk’s dog Larry was injured during the All Out fight, when the Elite ‘kicked’ the door to Punk’s locker room.

Punk’s camp claimed that the door connected to Larry’s face, damaging two teeth which were later removed, though many are suspicious of the claim.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that Punk showed no interest in his pet, according to a neutral source who was present for the fight.

“The dog story is a complete lie. When the altercation was happening Punk was a total psycho and could [not] have cared less about the dog. Kenny picked the dog up to save him from being hurt and gave him to Megha. Megha was holding the dog screaming at Punk to stop. Punk didn’t even register that his `baby’ was being held by a stranger in the middle of a fight. It didn’t stop him one bit.”

“Punk was a total psycho and could [not] have cared less about the dog.

The Outright Lie

This is the latest claim against the dog story, which has been previously described as an “outright lie.”

Meltzer questioned, if Larry’s injury is true, why did Punk’s side not mention this in the seven weeks since the All Out fight?

It is believed that AEW will buy out the remainder of Punk’s contract with the company and release him soon.