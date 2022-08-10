Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN SHOW Coming to Cardiff, Wales

The Undertaker is headed to Cardiff, Wales next month.

WWE has announced The Umdertaker’s “1 deadMAN SHOW” stage show will take place Friday, September 2nd at the New Theatre in Cardiff.

This is the day before WWE’s Clash at the Castle stadium show from Principality Stadium.

According to WWE.com, “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.”

Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN Show

(WWE)

This will be the second presentation of The Undertaker’s new stage show. The first installment took place last month from Nashville, TN during SummerSlam weekend.

The event featured The Undertaker telling stories from his legendary career, fielding questions from fans in attendance and doing a meet & greet session.

If you’re attending WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 3rd, this is your chance to see WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker like you’ve never seen him before.

Tickets for the upcoming 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Friday at 10am BST via NewTheatreCardiff.co.uk.

Recent News about The Undertaker