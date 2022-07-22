The Undertaker Approves of WWE’s Return to TV-14

There are reports that WWE Raw will be ditching the PG rating in favor of the TV-14 rating. According to The Undertaker, it’s a good move because it will allow talents to integrate more mature aspects into storylines instead of using a cuss word here and there to get a cheap pop.

The Dead Man was asked about this potential change during his most recent appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con. Taker said that it’s a good move, mentioning how the Attitude Era produced some of the best TV content in the history of wrestling:

“I think it’s a good move. With their main demographic being 18-34 year old males. Done the way that WWE will do it, it will mean much more than just a random, ‘Okay, we’re gonna use a cuss word because it’s gonna get a cheap pop.’

WWE is smart and hopefully, when they do. Maybe it’s a chance to touch that Attitude Era. right? because I mean, the Attitude Era was out of control but it was such great, great TV.” said The Undertaker, “And we’re finally starting to get a talent roster now that knows how to use those kinds of tools.”

The WWE legend also recalled the TV debut of Raw. He discussed how it changed the wrestling world forever by being a live show in the era of taped wrestling programs.

