Major Update on MJF’s Whereabouts Ahead of AEW Dynamite

Could things be taking a positive turn between MJF and AEW?

MJF was the talk of Double or Nothing weekend. Fans were left wondering if Maxwell would even show up at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for the show.

He failed to appear at a scheduled meet and greet on Saturday, forcing AEW to offer refunds and exchanges for those who paid to see MJF.

There was a later disputed report of a flight being booked for MJF out of Las Vegas. Ultimately, Maxwell showed up on Sunday and did the job for Wardlow at DoN.

He was stretchered out of the arena after the match.

MJF In The Area Of AEW Dynamite

(via AEW)

PWInsider is reporting that MJF was seen at LAX on Tuesday afternoon. This week’s AEW Dynamite will be taking place in Los Angeles.

This could be a good sign as it was said that MJF and Tony Khan would be having a meeting in Las Vegas. Assuming they had the meeting, MJF’s presence in Los Angles could indicate that the face-to-face talk went well.

PWTorch reported that MJF was “in a bad place” on Saturday and had no business making a public appearance in the state he was in.