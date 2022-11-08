Watch: WWE Star Meets Family After 14 Years Away

WWE Superstar Omos recently enjoyed a family reunion over close to a decade-and-a-half away from his loved ones.

The Nigerian Giant signed with WWE in 2019 and was called up to the main roster in 2020 as the henchman of AJ Styles.

A former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion, Omos’ most recent match saw him lose to Braun Strowman at last week’s Crown Jewel event.

Reunion

As a WWE Superstar (and previously a college Basketball star) Omos has spent much of his life in the United States and away from his native Nigeria.

This week, Omos traveled back home and was able to reunite with his family in person for the first time in 14 years.

TMZ was able to catch the emotional reunion and it is reported that Omos’ family had no idea he was going to be there.

It is also reported that Omos will be making an announcement in Nigeria at some point soon, believed to be related to WWE’s upcoming talent scouting in Africa.

Omos said earlier this year that he is confident WWE could fill a 100,000-seat arena if they held a Premium Live Event in Africa.

The Future for Omos

Omos came up short against Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, but the future looks bright for the Nigerian Giant.

It was recently reported that WWE’s higher-ups were pleased with the match in Riyadh, especially Omos’ performance.

The feeling backstage is that the former Raw Tag Team Champion is improving quickly the more time he spends in the ring.

Omos has had 106 matches in WWE so far (including his run at NXT Live events) and boasts a 70-36 win-loss record.