WWE Had Interest In Recent AEW Signees

The Kingdom recently joined All Elite Wrestling, but another company reached out to them during their brief free agency.

Following their exit from IMPACT Wrestling in mid-October, the stable — comprised of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis — explored their options. During their brief period as free agents, Fightful Select reported that contact was made between The Kingdom and WWE.

Despite previous reports that WWE initially expressed interest in Matt Taven, “there were actually conversations with all three members of the Kingdom, including Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett,” Fightful clarified. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and creative team member Gabe Sapolsky were reportedly “the points of contact among the three” as well.

Additionally, “no firm offer” was ever presented to The Kingdom, and the situation was described as “more of a feeling out process between the two sides.”

Since no official deal was ever made with WWE, The Kingdom have since signed to AEW.

The Kingdom In AEW

The Kingdom

On the October 14th edition of Rampage, The Kingdom first arrived to All Elite Wrestling. There, FTR teamed with Shawn Spears to take on Brian Cage and Gates of Agony. Soon after FTRY and Spears secured the victory, The Kingdom emerged. Maria Kanellis certified that the trio were “The Kingdom,” and attested that Alli Elite Wrestling “was built on the back of The Kingdom.”

Since introducing themselves to AEW, the Kingdom have been featured on programming a few times. Most recently, Matt Taven challenged Wardlow for the TNT Championship on the October 28th episode of Rampage, falling short in his efforts.