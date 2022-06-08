WWE Reveals “Injury” Update on Edge

WWE has provided a storyline injury on WWE superstar Edge.

Edge had been leading The Judgment Day faction to great success on Monday Night Raw. Together, the faction continued to rack up big wins, including a victory at Hell in a Cell over the team of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan.

Despite this, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley turned on Edge during the June 6 episode of WWE Raw. Priest, Ripley, and new member Balor attacked Edge and kicked him out of the group.

The segment ended with Priest nailing a Conchairto on Edge.

Edge’s Status

During the latest episode of The Bump, WWE announced Edge’s storyline injury. The company claims he suffered a “non-displaced” orbital floor fracture as a result of the attack.

It had been reported by Fightful that Edge was unhappy with WWE’s plans to turn The Judgment Day into a more “supernatural” group.

The report also noted that plans for Edge to be kicked out of the group weren’t finalized until shortly before Raw went on the air.

There had been talks of turning Finn heel before Hell in a Cell but at that point, plans for the group to turn on Edge hadn’t been in place.

PWInsider reported that Edge will be a babyface going forward.