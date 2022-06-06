WWE Thrilled With Cody Rhodes’ Performance at Hell in a Cell

WWE appears to be in awe of Cody Rhodes following the Hell in a Cell event.

The HIAC premium live event took place this past Sunday night inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. In the main event, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in a memorable Hell in a Cell match.

There was a lot of uncertainty going into the main event.

Word broke that Cody suffered a pectoral tear after WWE announced at a live event that he had been injured. The company later confirmed he completely tore the tendon off the bone.

WWE Officials Ecstatic Following HIAC

(via WWE)

When Cody Rhodes took his entrance jacket off for the match with Seth Rollins, he revealed just how brutal-looking his injury was. He was nearly completely bruised from the pectoral to the arm.

A report from WrestlingNews.co noted that Cody was allowed to compete at Hell in a Cell because more damage wasn’t possible with a completely torn pectoral. The report mentioned that had he had a partial tear, he likely wouldn’t have been allowed to perform.

Another note from the report is WWE gave Cody the option to not wrestle but he insisted on going out there.

WrestleVotes is now reporting that WWE officials are over the moon with Cody Rhodes’ performance. Rollins is also being given his due and internally, this is considered an all-time classic in WWE history.

I’ve had multiple sources reach out this morning w/ exemplary words for the performance Cody Rhodes put in last night. Credit to Seth Rollins as well. Those at Gorilla were said to have LOVED the match. A modern day, all time classic HIAC that WWE will treat as much going forward — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 6, 2022

