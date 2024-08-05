Becky Lynch Fuels Speculation About Her Retirement

Free agent Becky Lynch has left the fans wondering about her future in pro wrestling. ‘The Man’ has had a decorated career, having multiple accolades. The latest episode of “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary by A&E captures her illustrious career.

Taking to her social media, Becky Lynch thanked people for watching her Biography episode that premiered Sunday on A&E. She reflected on her 10-year career and said that being ‘The Man’ was an honor and being the mother to Roux is a privilege. She wrote:

“It’s been a helluva career. Being the Man for all of you was an honor, being the mom for her is a privilege. Thanks for watching my bio on @AETV.”

- Advertisement -

Fans soon started speculating that she might be hanging up her boots. However, it seems that the post was only to promote her new biography episode. WWE veteran wrestler Natalya commented: “Truly enjoyed this!!!! And the best is yet to come.“ Nattie’s comment assured fans that Lynch is not retiring anytime soon.

Becky Lynch’s contract expired on June 1. This is the first time that the 37-year-old star is a free agent since signing with WWE. Reports stated that Lynch was not extending her contract and would be taking an extended leave of absence.

Back in May, the Irish superstar dropped the Women’s World title to Liv Morgan at WWE’s King & Queen Of The Ring PLE. Lynch once again got a shot at the title on Raw but she suffered a defeat in a Steel Cage match against Morgan. This marked Lynch’s final match under her previous WWE contract.

- Advertisement -

Becky Lynch has come a long way since joining WWE and it is expected that she could receive lucrative offers. Fightful Select reported that Lynch is expected to receive one of the biggest offers in pro wrestling history for female wrestler. It is to be seen what the future holds for Becky Lynch.