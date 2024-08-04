Bron Breakker Praises ‘Future Hall of Famer’ Sami Zayn After WWE SummerSlam

Bron Breakker gave Sami Zayn his proverbial flowers after capturing the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam from the Canadian. Speaking on the WWE SummerSlam post-show, Breakker acknowledged the work of Zayn and his title reign.

“Sami has been on top for quite some time. He’s main evented WrestleMania. He’s had the Intercontinental Championship multiple times, [he is a former] World Tag Team Champion. He’s had a Hall of Fame career, there’s no doubt he will be in the Hall of Fame one day.”

Breakker’s victory was celebrated by his father Rick Steiner and his uncle Scott Steiner. Speaking about his own aspirations for the Intercontinental Championship, the second-generation wrestler vowed to defend the gold with pride.

“I’m going to carry this championship with the most prestige and honor that I can hold it, to the highest standard and the highest level that we can do it on Monday Night RAW.”

Breakker’s vow to defend his title with prestige and honor could see the new Intercontinental Champion share the ring with a WWE icon. Speaking exclusively to SE Scoops this week, Breakker said he plans on facing John Cena with the Intercontinental title on the line.

Cena will retire from in-ring competition in 2025 and the Intercontinental Championship is the one title keeping Big Match John from completing WWE’s Triple Crown and its Grand Slam. Cena is expected to make around 25-30 appearances for WWE before hanging up his jorts for good.

