Chelsea Green Reveals Backstage Conversation With Penta After WWE Debut

Chelsea Green has revealed her funny backstage exchange with Penta.

The current Women’s US Champion recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. She talked about things such as her reaction to learning about her US title win, potential WWE return for husband Matt Cardona, and more.

During the interview, Chelsea also talked about Penta’s WWE signing. Green had a highly praised match with the masked star during the 4th season of Lucha Underground in 2018. Discussing the bout, the female star noted how it has become sort of a cult classic since then and revealed that the Mexican star joked about a rematch when they met backstage in WWE:

“I did not realize that that would [gain traction]. I mean, it got some traction when it first aired but not the way it has now. Oh my goodness, it’s crazy to see how much steam it has picked up in the past couple of years. And then obviously, when he signed with WWE, we ran into each other in the hall in Toronto, and he was like, ‘You and me, rematch?’ I’m like, I don’t think so, pal. I think we’re good.”

Chelsea Green also talked about how everyone at Lucha Underground treated her very well. Despite being brought in very late in the season, she was made to feel welcome in the company, and people like John Morrison praised her work.

The Women’s US Champion has surprisingly been left out of the WrestleMania 41 match card. We’ll have to see if her status changes on tonight’s Mania go home episode of SmackDown.