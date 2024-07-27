CM Punk On AJ Lee’s Wrestling Return: She Knows There’s Options

CM Punk says AJ Lee is well aware of the options she has in terms of a potential wrestling return but it’s not something he is pushing her to do.

The potential return of the former Divas Champion continues to be a topic of discussion among fans as WWE has incorporated her name in Punk’s ongoing storyline with Drew McIntyre. NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez most recently said that the former World Champion himself is also trying to convince AJ to make a return.

When asked about it during a recent interview with Ringside Collectibles at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Punk said that he is not pushing AJ in any way. According to him if a discussion was to take place about Lee returning under a legends deal or even signing up for a new action figure, he would like to stay out of that conversation:

“I’m the wrong guy to ask those questions about. My stance—I know there’s a lot out there of that—but I certainly am not pushing her to do anything. I think she knows that there’s options. I think she sees how happy I am and how things are different.

But if the right situation presented itself, it would have to be a discussion between her and certain people. I don’t necessarily want to be in the middle of that; just because it could get kind of weird. Selfishly, yes, I would love to make out with my wife on television again.”

While fans are hoping to see AJ Lee return to the ring as an active competitor, the chances of that are slim considering all the other projects the former wrestling star is involved in.

Though you can never say never in wrestling and the ongoing intense personal rivalry between Punk and McIntyre seems to be the perfect opportunity to reintroduce the former champion on WWE TV.

Apart from this, CM Punk also reflected on the Straight Edge Society faction and commented on potentially leading a new group with NXT stars. You can check out his full interview below: