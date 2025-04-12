Watch: What Happened With Cody Rhodes After SmackDown Went Off Air

Cody Rhodes had some fun after this week’s episode of SmackDown from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, went off air.

The Undisputed WWE Champion made an appearance during the broadcast of the show. WWE had set up the multiple championship belts they have used in different eras, including the spinner belt that is synonymous with John Cena. Rhodes hyped up their upcoming match before Cena’s return to TV next week.

This wasn’t the last time fans in Seattle got to see the American Nightmare, however. He made an appearance in a tracksuit after the show with Carmelo Hayes. Cody Rhodes first did ‘the worm’ during his appearance, and he then took Hayes out with a Cross-Rhodes to send the fans home happy:

What Happened On SmackDown

Prior to all this, fans witnessed an eventful episode of SmackDown as the company continued the build for the marquee WrestleMania matches.

This included a huge brawl between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest, which led to a Street Fight stipulation being announced for their upcoming match, as well as the crowning of Bayley & Lyra Valkyria as the new #1 contender for the Women’s tag titles held by Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

Apart from this, the company also confirmed the schedule for both nights of WrestleMania 41. You can check out which matches will take place on which night here.