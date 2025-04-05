Watch: What Happened With Cody Rhodes After SmackDown Went Off Air

Cody Rhodes made an appearance after this week’s episode of SmackDown from Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois went off air.

While the undisputed WWE Champion was not part of the broadcast, the show had plenty of big names and interesting moments. This included the WWE debut of Rey Fenix and Jacob Fatu winning a US title shot. The episode unfortunately also featured the segment where Kevin Owens announced his neck injury and pulled out from his WrestleMania match with Randy Orton.

The main event of the show was a promo battle between CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The three WrestleMania opponents exchanged words before Punk finally revealed the favor Paul Heyman owes him. The broadcast ended with Punk delivering a GTS to Roman Reigns.

What Happened After SmackDown

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa – Chicago https://t.co/OyFLkujRTU — Just A Wrestling Fan (@WrestlingFan250) April 5, 2025

Cody Rhodes came out after the show went off air and all other stars had left the ring. The WWE Champion competed in a dark match with Solo Sikoa.

The ending of this bout saw Sikoa trying to introduce a chair in the bout. The referee stopped him from using it on Rhodes. As the ref was discarding the chair, however, Sikoa delivered a low blow to his longtime rival.

The Bloodline leader went for his finishing move but Rhodes somehow countered it into a Cross-Rhodes. The American Nightmare delivered two more Cross-Rhodes to finally win the match. Cody cut a short promo afterwards before giving away a signed weight belt to end the night.