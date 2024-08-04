Cody Rhodes Reveals WWE’s Warm Gesture For Legends At SummerSlam 2024

Cody Rhodes has revealed something WWE did during the SummerSlam PPV for the legends in attendance that warmed his heart.

The big WWE shows usually attract many superstars from past and present who are not part of the regular WWE programming or do not have a backstage role with the company.

One such name was Arn Anderson who made an appearance on tonight’s show to support Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare was asked about Arn’s presence during the post-show media scrum.

The Undisputed WWE Champion mentioned how Arn has been a part of his journey since his AEW days. He explained the significance the wrestling veteran has for him:

“I had made that decision. When I was with AEW, I’d made the decision that, ‘Hey, I can’t have my dad for this stuff. He’s not here physically. I want someone who was with him.’ They didn’t have to be an ally, they could have been an adversary. He came in and he was such a piece of sanity for me during a really chaotic time.”

Cody Rhodes Reveals WWE’s Gesture For Legends

Cody Rhodes said that getting the moment with Arn Anderson was really special for him and he hopes to see more of the former champion. He then revealed an incredible gesture from WWE top brass to make sure the visiting legends all got the respect they deserved from young stars:

“This is an internal thing, it’s inside baseball, if I get in trouble for sharing this, I apologize. But something that WWE did today that I thought was incredible. I’ve never seen this before, was all the wrestlers got a text. All of us, Byron you got it. We all got it about the legends that were going to be here tonight. Not just ‘Hey the legends will be here tonight. Go say hello. Go say thank you.’ There was a one sheeter with each of their pictures and a biography because we got a lot of young guns. Tiffany Stratton, for example they may not know everybody, probably does. But just the idea that the legends are going to be treated that way here, as WWE’s entered its greatest era ever. Really hats off to Chris Legentil, Matt Altman, Nick Khan. Triple H, Bruce [Prichard], whoever came up with it. I thought it was a really brilliant thing.”

Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa with help from Roman Reigns to retain his championship at the latest WWE PPV. You can check out what happened with Sikoa after the show went off air here.