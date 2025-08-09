Dominik Mysterio AAA
Dominik Mysterio Eyes AAA Gold, Mask-Ripping Showdown with Rey

by Thomas Lowson

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has set his sights on Mexico’s AAA Mega Championship as well as a potential future showdown with his father Rey Mysterio. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dominik made his bold declaration that a victory at AAA TripleMania could lead to rekindling his feud with his dad.

“If I become the Mega Champion for AAA, I don’t see why my father, the leprechaun, shouldn’t be coming down to me and begging for a title shot.”

Dominik is certainly confident ahead of his title match with El Hojo del Vikingo that will include El Grande Americano and Dragon Lee. In Dominik’s world, his involvement makes the show worth watching.

“If I’m involved, it’s the greatest match of all time. It’ll be their biggest draw.”

Given his popularity and WWE’s influence over AAA, a title win for Dirty Dom could be very possible. As for a showdown with his father, the younger Mysterio believes the fans would side with hm, even if he performed the ultimate disrespect and ripped off his father’s mask.

“Of course [I’d make it out alive]. The people would celebrate me.”

Dominik also pointed to his father’s AAA history as extra motivation. Not just satisfied with beating his father, Dominik wants to establish himself as the one, true Mysterio in AAA.

“He has never fought for that title when it comes to the Mega Campeón for AAA. So, if I get my hands on it, I’m sure he’s going to want to put his name in the history books—but he’s got to go through me, the greatest Mysterio of all time.”

With Rey sidelined due to injury since WrestleMania, Dominik sees a prime opportunity to prove himself as the superior Mysterio in Mexico’s premier promotion. Time will tell if Rey Vs. Dominik happens in AAA, and if so, if the AAA Mega Championship will be on the line.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

