Watch: What Happened With Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan After (8/9) SmackDown Went Off Air

Dirty Dom got a beating after this week’s episode of SmackDown from BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma went off air.

The post-SummerSlam episode of the Blue Branded show followed up on the events coming out of the PLE, with names such as Roman Reigns making their return to the brand.

If that wasn’t enough, the audience in attendance also got to see a bonus match featuring Raw stars Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio after the broadcast ended.

The duo faced the team of Braun Strowman and Kairi Sane in a mixed tag team match and Sane ended up pinning the Women’s World Champion to win the bout for her team:

WWE #SmackDown dark match with Braun Strowman and Kairi Sane teaming up to defeat Dirty Dom and Liv Morganpic.twitter.com/chGfnZNRjR — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) August 10, 2024

What Happened on SmackDown

The latest episode of the Friday night show was very much centered around the developments that happened during the closing moments of the SummerSlam PPV.

The opening segment featured the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes being interrupted by Solo Sikoa. Sikoa demanded a rematch for the title but Rhodes said that he had no claim over it.

When the Bloodline surrounded Cody, Kevin Owens came out to help him, sending the group retreating. The American Nightmare then offered a title shot to KO instead but he refused, saying that a title match needs to be earned.

The main event of the show again featured The Bloodline with Solo calling out Roman Reigns for costing him the world title match on Saturday. The Head of The Table made his way out and he single handedly took out the faction.

The show also featured names such as the new US Champion LA Knight, Jade Cargill and more. You can check out the full SmackDown results here.