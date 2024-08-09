Update on LA Knight’s WWE Future Amid Contract Talks

LA Knight will stay in WWE for the long term, according to a new report that says the newly-crowned WWE United States Champion has reached a new contract with the company. WWE is currently going through an interesting period as several talents’ contracts are expiring. The company has re-signed talent like Finn Balor and Seth Rollins to new deals, while Becky Lynch and Ricochet are available to test free agency. WWE has shown interest in signing new talent, with one recent interest being to hire the All Elite Wrestling tag team, The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo).

Fightful Select has reported that WWE has locked in LA Knight to a new deal to keep him in the company. The WWE United States Champion was set to have his contract expire in 2025, and both sides have been working towards a new agreement since last year. The report notes that Knight was given a restructuring and an extension on his expiring contract to keep him around longer and increase his salary.

What’s Next For LA Knight?

Knight is coming off the biggest win of his WWE career as he finally won a title on the main roster. The charismatic superstar defeated Logan Paul in a back-and-forth matchup at SummerSlam on August 3 to become the WWE United States Champion. The victory comes after months of the company building him as one of the top “Babyfaces” on the main roster.

As champion, Knight will have plenty of challengers ready to end his reign. One potential opponent could be a rematch against Paul.

The YouTuber turned wrestler shared a legal letter on X regarding the champion’s theft of his Prime Truck. The incident occurred on the August 2 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where the “Babyface” took his truck during the show.

Although the lawsuit could be Paul’s attempt to troll the champion on X, WWE can utilize the X post to further the rivalry between the two superstars. The social media influencer has also expressed how much he misses being a champion, so he’ll likely want a rematch.

Regardless, WWE fans will continue to see what challenges await Knight as he continues his career in the company.