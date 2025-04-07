Drew McIntyre Regrets Never Getting ‘Bored At Work’ Shirt

Drew McIntyre’s time at WrestleMania 40 was a mixed time at the office for the Scottish Warrior. While McIntyre finally had his World Championship win in front of a live crowd, his moment was snatched away from him thanks to CM Punk and the Money In The Bank-cashing in Damian Priest.

During McIntyre’s title match with Seth Rollins, Drew took the time to post on X, telling fans that he was ‘Bored at work LOL.’ Reflecting on the one-year anniversary of his infamous tweet, McIntyre shared that he’d intended to have it made into a shirt.

Fact: I asked @WWEShop if they could make this into a shirt. But I guess 39m views and 34,000 retweets wasn’t enough for them to take notice…



Either way, happy anniversary https://t.co/CjkPmpJuf1 — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 7, 2025

McIntyre would continue his feud with Punk for much of 2024 with the pair trading wins at SummerSlam and Bash In Berlin. Inside Hell in A Cell at WWE Bad Blood 2024, Punk defeated McIntyre in the rubber match. Though both have moved onto other feuds, the pair remain at odds with McIntyre even referencing Punk’s infamous AEW exit following a recent episode of SmackDown.

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre may never see eye-to-eye but both have reached the very top of WWE. With WrestleMania 41 looming, it remains to be seen if McIntyre ever gets the t-shirt he feels should’ve come in 2024.