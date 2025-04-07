Drew McIntyre Tweeting
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Drew McIntyre Regrets Never Getting ‘Bored At Work’ Shirt

by Thomas Lowson

Drew McIntyre’s time at WrestleMania 40 was a mixed time at the office for the Scottish Warrior. While McIntyre finally had his World Championship win in front of a live crowd, his moment was snatched away from him thanks to CM Punk and the Money In The Bank-cashing in Damian Priest.

During McIntyre’s title match with Seth Rollins, Drew took the time to post on X, telling fans that he was ‘Bored at work LOL.’ Reflecting on the one-year anniversary of his infamous tweet, McIntyre shared that he’d intended to have it made into a shirt.

McIntyre would continue his feud with Punk for much of 2024 with the pair trading wins at SummerSlam and Bash In Berlin. Inside Hell in A Cell at WWE Bad Blood 2024, Punk defeated McIntyre in the rubber match. Though both have moved onto other feuds, the pair remain at odds with McIntyre even referencing Punk’s infamous AEW exit following a recent episode of SmackDown.

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre may never see eye-to-eye but both have reached the very top of WWE. With WrestleMania 41 looming, it remains to be seen if McIntyre ever gets the t-shirt he feels should’ve come in 2024.

Drew McIntyre Says WrestleMania in the UK Is Inevitable
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

Related News