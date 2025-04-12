Gunther Reveals How Changing WWE Philosophy Will Affect His Retirement

Gunther sees the WWE becoming more like UFC in the coming times.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion had an interview with Ariel Helwani to promote WrestleMania 41. He talked about things such as how Triple H saved wrestling, his new deal with WWE that comes with a unique perk, and more.

The Ring General was also asked if he has a retirement age in mind or, he’ll continue wrestling even in his 50s. Gunther explained that he isn’t putting a timetable on the end of his wrestling career, and instead, he’ll continue evaluating things on a regular basis:

Depends how [the body is feeling] and how I look like when 50 years old. We will see. It’s like there’s nothing set in stone. The business is changing so much too. Like our schedule got so much better and also WWE is in such a great spot now. We have so many guys that are over as they say that are just super popular. While before it was more structured. There’s like one or maybe two top top guys and everything is catered towards them.”

That’s My Vision: Gunther

Gunther explained that WWE moving away from live events will help the longevity of the talents. With the mindset of creating as many stars as possible, he believes that the big names will not be wrestling as often, allowing them to extend their careers beyond the general age limit: