Gunther Feels SummerSlam 2024 Victory Is Well Earned: Nothing To Be Ashamed Of

The new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther does not feel that his victory at SummerSlam 2024 was undeserved in any way.

The Ring General challenged Damian Priest for the title at the show in a hard-hitting match everyone expected. Finn Balor showed up at the ringside halfway through the bout to cheer up his teammate.

The ending of the bout saw Priest delivering a Razor’s Edge and South of Heaven to his opponent. As he went for the pin, however, Balor put Gunther’s foot on the rope.

Damian tried to go after the former Universal Champion after he saw the replay but Gunther didn’t allow him to do so. The challenger then took out the Judgement Day star with a sleeper hold to win his first world title in WWE.

The new champion was interviewed backstage during the SummerSlam post-show and he said that the win felt ‘deserved.’ When asked if the victory was tainted in any way due to Balor’s interferences, Gunther proclaimed that he is not ashamed of the way he won:

“Nothing’s tainted, no reservations. Nothing to be ashamed of. From this day forth, Monday Night Raw and the legacy of the World Heavyweight Championship belong to me. If anybody out there thinks I don’t deserve this, they know where to find me,”

The Dissolution of Judgement Day?

Damian Priest wasn’t the only Judgement Day member who had to face betrayal from his own teammate at tonight’s Premium Live Event.

Rhea Ripley who was challenging Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship had Dominik Mysterio on her side. Dirty Dom, however, ended up helping Morgan in the end, causing Rhea to lose the bout.

With the latest developments, it seems likely that we have seen the last of The Judgement Day as a group and the WWE stars will be pursuing individual rivalries in the coming time.