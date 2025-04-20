Hall of Famer Revealed As New AAA Authority Figure After WWE Acquisition

It appears that WWE will be appointing a Hall of Famer as the new on-screen authority figure for AAA after their surprise acquisition of the Mexican promotion.

The company announced the news of this international expansion early on Saturday, leaving many fans wondering how things will progress.

Former WWE Champion JBL provided at least some idea on how things will be moving forward in a promo at the end of the latest episode of AAA’s TV show. He said that he is in the process of acquiring the company, suggesting that he’ll be acting as the on-screen owner of the brand in the coming times:

“People have asked me, where is JBL? It’s very simple, I’m the most in-demand superstar in the world today. I’ve worked for every company all over the world in the past year alone. The only thing that compares to me down here is Alberto Patrón. That man is a living legend. That is why I’m here. You think Tariffs, and sending illegals back to this country, this third world country, is bad? You wait till I finish the acquisition, where I own AAA.”

JBL’s promo also answers another burning question regarding the current AAA Mega champion, Alberto El Patrón. Known as Alberto Del Rio to WWE fans, the Mexican star’s last run with the promotion did not end on good terms. He was fired for unprofessional conduct in 2014.

With Layfield praising the former League of Nations member, it appears that Del Rio’s past deeds have been forgotten and he’ll be sticking around the company atleast for now.