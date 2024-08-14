John Cena: ‘I’ve Been Preparing For My Retirement For A Long Time’

John Cena’s announcement of his in-ring retirement may have only come recently, but it’s something that the WWE icon has been working on for some time. Speaking to Denise Salcedo at the premiere of his new movie Jackpot, Cena addressed his impending exit from the squared circle.

“It’s something I’ve been preparing for, for a long time. If you backtrack interviews, I started talking about that in maybe 2019 so I’m ready for it and I think now is the perfect time to do it.”

Cena went on to share his appreciation to WWE who have been “awesome” working around his schedule. While some will be sad to see the 16-time WWE World Champion step away from the ring, John himself is feeling immensely positive about what’s to come.

“I feel great. It’s a happy thing. I’m not going to tell anyone how to feel because I don’t believe in that but I am going to approach it with an upbeat attitude.”

John Cena’s Retirement Tour

As one of the biggest names in wrestling history, it’s hardly a surprise that several wrestlers have put themselves forward for Cena’s farewell tour. CM Punk hopes to team with John before the latter calls it a career while The Miz is hoping to get one last match with Cena after previously headlining WrestleMania 27 in 2011.

New WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is ready to defend his title against Cena next year. The title in question is one of the few accolades John has not obtained in WWE and the only title Cena needs to complete the Grand Slam. Talent outside of WWE are also interested with Matt Cardona wanting a match while WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is hoping for a One Night Stand 2006 rematch with Big Match John.

Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on John Cena and his final year in the ring.