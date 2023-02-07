Kevin Nash: Bobby Lashley “Always Seems To Be Missing Something”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash believes Bobby Lashley is missing something as a superstar.

Since returning to the company in 2018, Lashley has had great success in WWE. He left the company in 2008 to pursue other opportunities like MMA. He has won the Intercontinental Championship and WWE Championship twice since his comeback. Although he’s had a tremendous second run in WWE, Lashley still has his critics.

Nash has shared his thoughts on Lashley on his podcast Kliq This, which was aired on Ad Free Shows. He believes that Lashley may be too nice of a person, which prevents him from being taken as a threat compared to Brock Lesnar.

Wrestling Inc’s Dakota Cohen transcribed the following quotes.

“I love Bobby, he’s a sweetheart,” Nash said. “He just always seems to be missing something. I don’t know what it is … I think he comes across, to me, like he is a nice guy. He’s not a killer. Bobby Lashley is not a killer, you know? He’s the nice f****** guy. Where Brock Lesnar, who’s a nice guy, he, he just has that something in him. If you said, ‘Please, I’ve had enough,’ I think Bobby would stop. I think Brock would stomp you two more times.” Kevin Nash

Is Another Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar Match Happening Soon?

WWE may look to have another match between Lashley and Lesnar. Both talents have loosely been in a feud for over a year. Wrestling fans may remember Lashley defeated Lesnar at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 29, 2022, to win the WWE Championship. WWE didn’t follow up on the feud until Lesnar attacked Lashley on the Oct. 10, 2022, episode of Monday Night Raw.

The attack led to their second match at Crown Jewel on Nov. 5, 2022, which Lesnar won. However, WWE made sure Lashley attacked “The Beast Incarnate” after the match to extend the feud. Lesnar took some time off until he returned to attack Lashley again to prevent him from winning the United States Championship at Raw is XXX on Jan. 23. In response, Lashley eliminated Lesnar from the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match on Jan. 28.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar

Both wrestlers have one win against each other, which sets up a match to end the year-long feud. WWE could have the third encounter between Lashley and Lesnar in April at WrestleMania 39. Lashley also wanted this as he challenged his rival to a match at WrestleMania in May of last year.

While it could be a big match at WWE’s biggest show of the year, the company could decide to go a different route. However, it makes sense for the feud to end soon.

Are you interested in a third match between Lashley and Lesnar?