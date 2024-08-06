Liv Morgan Is WWE’s Latest Star To Sign With Paradigm Talent Agency

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan has joined the list of Superstars to ink a deal with the Paradigm Talent Agency.

Joe Otterson of Variety reports that Morgan has signed with the agency that will pursue opportunities for her in the entertainment industry. Morgan joins CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Tiffany Stratton as WWE talent who have inked with Paradigm. Morgan continues to be represented by attorney Brad Small at Fox Rothschild.

This blockbuster move for Morgan comes at an arguable career peak for the 30-year-old Superstar who’s been with WWE since 2014. Not only is Morgan the reigning Women’s World Champion, but she was welcomed into the new Judgment Day on this week’s RAW. Morgan retained her title at WWE SummerSlam against Rhea Ripley thanks to the efforts of Dominik Mysterio.

Liv Morgan Out of the Ring

Though best known for her years as a WWE Superstar, Morgan has made a name for herself outside the squared circle. In 2023, Morgan was part of crime comedy thriller The Kill Room which featured major names including Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello, Maya Hawke, and Samuel L. Jackson. Morgan also played herself in an episode of Chucky that did not go well for the Superstar as seen in the clip below.

Morgan’s work out of the ring has seen her appear on several reality shows including Total Divas and Miz & Mrs. In October 2022, Morgan said that she was trying to “finagle or finesse” her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though no such role has emerged. Notable names from WWE already in Marvel films include Triple H (Blade: Trinity) and Batista (Guardians of the Galaxy.) Seth Rollins will be next to join the world of Marvel with an unspecified role in Captain America: Brave New World.