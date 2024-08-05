WWE Fans Missed A Big Clue That Dominik Mysterio Would Betray Rhea Ripley

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is in the history books, and the fallout from the event will impact WWE storylines for months to come. The event perfectly balanced the start of a new era with the culmination of some long-running angles, giving us a lot to contemplate.

A number of new champions were crowned at the show who are expected to be leading the charge of the company for many years to come. On the other hand, some of the biggest talking points came from the completion of many long-running arks.

Dominik Mysterio’s betrayal of Rhea Ripley is one such storyline that has been in the making for a long time. We’ve been tracking the minute developments of this story for months. Now that Dirty Dom’s true intentions are out in the open, we can reflect on the whole thing to see the full picture.

Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan’s Master Plan

Looking back at the marquee angle of WWE Raw, we can say that the signs were always there. Liv Morgan had the remote in her hand the whole time and she had been pulling the strings to get exactly what she wanted.

The biggest sign of it came at the King and Queen of The Ring PPV where Liv originally won the Women’s World Championship vacated by Rhea Ripley. At the time it appeared that Dominik Mysterio had accidentally helped Morgan win the title when he distracted the referee.

A new slow motion video of the whole angle, however, shows that the two were always working together. In the video below, you can see Dirty Dom signaling his new associate to take advantage of the situation as he discreetly does what he is the best at:

Watch Dominik’s arm



Queen and King of the Ring May 27th



SummerSlam August 3rd



Almost 3 months ago



He was never helping Becky then pic.twitter.com/WRiPnJCHHh — ?Kiki? (@PunksWorldd) August 5, 2024

The Devil’s In The Details

Morgan has also been in the ear of Finn Balor all this time. If you remember, Liv Morgan was the one who got Balor and JD McDonagh a rematch for the tag team championships, before helping them regain the title from The Miz and R Truth.

Even after The Mami had returned to TV to take charge of The Judgement Day, Finn and Liv were spotted together one too many times. When Liv Morgan destroyed the faction’s clubhouse, she left the things belonging to the former Universal Champion untouched:

I love how Liv Morgan destroyed everything but left Finn Bálor's stuff alone pic.twitter.com/AeyzxfKU42 — ?? RENAE! ?? (@renae_s_) July 30, 2024

Looking back at all the signs, it’s pretty clear that Liv Morgan has been the devil behind the details. She had been causing all the mayhem to fulfill her promise of taking everything that belonged to Ripley on her revenge tour.

Now that she has successfully taken the group apart, the big thing to see will be how Rhea Ripley reacts to this betrayal and what she has in store for the Women’s Champion now.

Now that she has successfully taken the group apart, the big thing to see will be how Rhea Ripley reacts to this betrayal and what she has in store for the Women's Champion now.