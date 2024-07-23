MVP Dusting Off His Wrestling Boots Amid Rumors Of WWE Internal Roster Removal

MVP has suggested that his days in the ring are not over yet, amid rumors that his time with WWE will soon be coming to an end. On Instagram, the former United States Champion shared a photo of his wrestling boots with the caption “Dusted these off.” When a fan said that MVP’s boots “don’t look hung up to me” MVP responded by saying “They are NOT!!!”

MVP hasn’t competed in over two years, with his most recent match seeing himself and Omos lose via DQ to the Street Profits on the July 18, edition of Monday Night RAW. Since returning to WWE in January 2020, MVP has had 44 matches for the company, and boasts a win/loss/draw record of 16-27-1.

Though he hasn’t wrestled in some time, MVP has no plans on retiring from the ring. In May of this year, the WWE Superstar/manager underwent stem cell therapy treatment which he hopes will extend his career in the squared circle.

MVP’s WWE Status

This post comes at an interesting time for MVP, who, alongside Bobby Lashley and Tamina Snuka, is rumored to have been removed from WWE’s internal roster. It’s reported that the belief within WWE is that MVP and Lashley will leave, and possibly reunite the Hurt Business in AEW, though without the WWE-owned name. WWE is said to have made Lashley an offer to stay, but the number has reportedly not made Lashley eager to re-sign.

Keep tuned in to SE Scoops for the latest on this developing situation.