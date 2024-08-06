Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Balancing Real-Life Relationships With Wrestling Storylines

Rhea Ripley says managing real-life relationships with what’s happening on TV is all about communication and respecting each other.

The Mami recently spoke to TVInsider where she talked about things such as the growing women’s division of WWE, NXT’s partnership with TNA, and more.

Ripley who has been involved in a long-running angle with Dominik Mysterio was asked what it’s like managing storylines with stuff that happens outside the world of pro wrestling.

The former Women’s Champion who got married to the love of her life Buddy Matthews earlier this year noted how the AEW star is very understanding of her situation:

“There is a level of respect. Luckily for me, Buddy [Matthews] is in the business, so he knows what goes on and is needed from us. He understands my schedule, storylines, everything. He gets it.”

I Feel Safe With Him: Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley mentioned how Buddy was involved in a similar angle during his time with WWE. The two feel safe with each other because they communicate their feelings:

“He was in the same sort of thing with Aalyah Mysterio. I feel like us keeping communication of what is going on is the level of respect that is needed between an actual relationship and an onscreen relationship. He knows I love him, and I feel safe with him. And he feels safe with me, nothing will change that.”

Speaking about Dominik, Rhea noted that they have a lot of fun together too and she loves working with the son of WWE Hall of Famer.

The Australian star’s relationship with Dirty Dom, however, seems to be over after the latter betrayed her and aligned himself with Liv Morgan at the SummerSlam PPV this past Saturday.

Though Ripley is not in the mood to let Dom get off so easily. After the events of this week’s Raw, she has promised to deliver unprecedented brutality to Mysterio and the rest of Finn Balor’s new Judgement Day.