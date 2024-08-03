Rhea Ripley Reveals Unlikely Basis of Friendship With Childhood Idol The Miz

Rhea Ripley has always been a fan of The Miz and her time in WWE has given her the opportunity to form a friendship with the A-Lister over a shared interest.

SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay caught up with The Mami during SummerSlam 2024 media day. They discussed topics such as the female star’s WrestleMania 40 entrance, Damian Priest’s world title run, and more.

The former Women’s Champion has always been open about looking up to The Miz. Now that she will be competing in an event hosted by the hometown star in Cleveland, we asked Ripley how her dynamic with the wrestling veteran has changed.

The Judgement Day star revealed that she has actually formed a friendship with the former WWE Champion, after they bonded over music:

“It’s funny because I don’t think I’ve actually talked to him about it. Yeah, so I think he obviously knows, because all the interviews that I’ve done putting him over, but I feel like we’ve actually started to have a friendship as well, which is nice. We bond over music. He’s always showing me different bands and different songs.”

Long Road Trips, Loud Music and Headbanging

Rhea Ripley revealed that they got the opportunity to strengthen their friendship while spending the long hours of WWE tours singing and sharing their favorite songs:

“We had a few road trips where we’d be on the same bus for hours, and we’d end up just like, blasting music and head banging the whole trip. He’s like, screaming. It was him, me and [Damian] Priest, and we were just going, absolutely ham, just screaming all the lyrics, singing and head banging. We were, like, all drenched by the end of it, just sweating absolutely grossly. But I feel like our friendship has blossomed over music, which is really cool, because it’s something that I didn’t think we would blossom a friendship over which is weird. But yeah, I think it’s good.”

The Mami is set to compete against the Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan at the event from the Cleveland Browns Stadium tonight. You can check out her final message for Morgan before the PLE here.



