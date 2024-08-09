Roman Reigns Advertised For Several SmackDowns After SummerSlam Return

Fans will get to see plenty of Roman Reigns on SmackDown following the Original Tribal Chief’s return at WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland. Reigns is already set to appear at this Friday’s show and PW Insider now adds that he is being locally advertised for the September 16, edition of SmackDown in Orlando, Florida.

Reigns is also being promoted for the first episode of SmackDown on the USA Network. That show will take place on September 13, from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, and will serve as the launch of SmackDown on USA following five years with FOX.

Reigns returned to WWE programming at SummerSlam in his first appearance since WrestleMania 40. At the Biggest Party of the Summer, Reigns attacked Solo Sikoa, who had made a series of disparaging remarks about Reigns in the weeks leading up to the show.

Reigns’ Spear and Superman Punch combo ended up benefitting Cody Rhodes, the man who dethroned Reigns as Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40. After attacking Sikoa, Reigns stared down the American Nightmare who is ready for a rematch with the Original Tribal Chief.

WWE SmackDown – August 9

Reigns isn’t the only massive name being promoted for tonight’s SmackDown from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. LA Knight and Nia Jax, who won the United States title and WWE Women’s title at SummerSlam respectively, are also being promoted for the show, as is Cody Rhodes. AJ Styles is also reportedly set to make his return in what will be his first appearance on WWE TV since Clash at the Castle: Scotland.