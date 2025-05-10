‘It’s Mind Numbing’: Shotzi Blackheart Discusses Getting Benched By WWE Before Release

Shotzi Blackheart is finally ready to show the world what she is capable of.

The last couple of years in WWE had not been the best for the former NXT star. She had been put on the shelf multiple times due to various injuries, and Shotzi spent a fair amount of time off TV even after getting cleared for her return. Overall, Blackheart has had less than 10 televised matches for the company since 2024, including her two WWE Speed matches.

This is why Shotzi is not feeling bad about the officials’ decision not to renew her contract. The wrestling star who is set to exit the company in July was asked how she is feeling in an interview with Busted Open. The former NXT tag champion claimed that she is feeling like a weight has been lifted off her shoulder:

“Honestly, I didn’t expect this, but I just feel so free. I just feel like this weight is lifted off me. I just feel like clarity, and I just feel extremely motivated and excited for the future. I’m just ready to get to work because I have just been sitting at home it feels like for the last two years. I’m just excited to get back at it.”

When asked how she felt about the company benching her, even after being cleared to compete, Shotzi Blackheart admitted that it was extremely frustrating. She noted how being an active part of the company is the best feeling in the world; however, it quickly becomes mind-numbing when they stop utilizing you: