Tiffany Stratton Teases Dream Feuds After WrestleMania 41 Victory

Tiffany Stratton has teased big plans for her in near future.

The Women’s World Champion picked up the biggest victory of her career, defeating a veteran like Charlotte Flair on night 1 of WrestleMania 41 from Las Vegas this Saturday night. The female star first put over Flair while appearing on the post-show press conference, calling Charlotte her dream opponent.

When asked how important the win was for her to keep her confidence and momentum intact, Stratton talked about the stacked roster they have. The former NXT star then interestingly teased some big future feuds, saying that she got WrestleMania caliber rivalries ‘stacked up’ for her in the coming times:

“So important. We have so many insanely talented, gifted, athletic, beautiful women on the roster. We’ve got Bianca Belair, we’ve got Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill. I have my feuds…. Like I’ve got some people stacked up for me in the future. I’ve got dream WrestleMania opponents, dream feuds. So this win for me was super important and I’m going to…like I said, take this momentum and hopefully in my next storyline, my next feud, I’ll come out with the W again.”

While Tiffany Stratton did not give away any names during the press conference, she has previously teased a match with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on multiple occasions.

WWE is expected to hold only one show in Saudi Arabia this year in preparation for Royal Rumble next year. If they go by their usual schedule, the PPV could come in May or June and it’s the most likely venue for this bout.