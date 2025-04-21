WWE Reportedly Considering ‘NXT Mexico’ Rebrand for Newly Acquired AAA

Just prior to WrestleMania 41 this past weekend, wrestling fans were shocked to learn that WWE has acquired AAA (Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide). While the AAA brand has been a leading name in Mexican Lucha Libre since the 1990’s, the brand may be due for a significant overhaul in the near future. In an effort to further strengthen the company’s proprietary IP, WWE is reportedly considering rebranding AAA as WWE NXT Mexico (via Cultaholic).

WWE Superstars who have competed for AAA over the years include Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Penta and Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and Stephanie Vaquer. Most of them have held championship gold, adding an interesting layer of depth to this alliance.

WWE’s Global Expansion

WWE’s acquisition of AAA was a closely-guarded secret that was largely kept under wraps, but the company has been talking about expansion into Mexico for quite some time. In a media call following NXT Halloween Havoc 2022, Shawn Michaels shared that had been talks of NXT Mexico as well as NXT Japan. Michaels shared that as head of NXT, “We are constantly trying to grow and expand,” teasing international movements.

The first big event that will integrate AAA into the WWE machine will take place on Saturday June 7, when WWE presents WWE NXT x AAA: Worlds Collide from Inglewood, California at the Kia Forum.

Worlds Collide will be part of a double-header day of action from WWE. Later that evening, WWE presents Money in the Bank 2025 just a few miles away from the Intuit Dome.