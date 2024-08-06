Watch: What Happened With The Wyatt Sicks After (8/5) Raw Went Off Air

The Wyatt Sicks shared an emotional moment together after their first win on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

The group has been terrorizing the roster since their official debut on the June 17 episode of the Red Branded Show a couple months ago.

They finally made their in-ring debut tonight with Erick Rowan as Rambling Rabbit, Dexter Lumis as Mercy the Buzzard and Joe Gacy as Huskus the Pig facing the trio of Chad Gable & The Creed Brothers in the main event.

As expected, the Wyatts picked up the victory in the bout. Gacy and Lumis first took out the Creed brothers after sending them crashing through the announce desk. The trio then attacked Gable together and Lumis pinned the former Olympian after a splash from the top rope.

The show ended with Bo Dallas’ Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross’ Abby the Witch joining the rest of the group in the ring to pose. They stayed in the ring even after the show went off air and as seen in the video below, the group shared an emotional moment together, remembering the late Bray Wyatt:

What Happened On Raw

Tonight’s episode of the Monday Night show felt very much like a Raw After Mania. It had a number of big moments that got people talking.

The opening segment featured the new World Heavyweight Champion Gunther celebrating his big win at SummerSlam. He was interrupted by Randy Orton however and a match between the two was then made official for the upcoming Bash In Berlin special on August 31.

We also saw Finn Balor debuting the new Judgment Day after betraying Damian Priest at the PLE this past Saturday. You can check out all the developments related to that here.